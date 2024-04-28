By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 16:13

Photo: Open House Malaga

A new edition of Open House Malaga will return to the city between Friday May 10 and Sunday May 12.

The international architecture festival provides the opportunity to explore and access the interior of some of the city’s most remarkable and emblematic buildings, revealing their history, purpose and mysteries, all completely free of charge.

Open House Malaga offers the opportunity to discover everything from the lesser known places in Málaga to the most special and everyday places in the daily life of every inhabitant of Málaga, as well as unique routes and experiences.

The slogan of this year’s Open House Málaga, which brings forward its dates due to the good spring weather, is entitled ‘Where architecture comes to life’ and, “invites you to feel the best of Malaga’s architecture up close and to rediscover the Andalucian city with different eyes.

Open House Malaga is an initiative to promote knowledge of the city and the value of urban space and exists in many cities including New York and London, where hundreds of thousands of people book their annual appointment to enjoy the open house weekend. Don’t miss it!