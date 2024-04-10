Spain: June temperatures in April

By John Ensor •
Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 13:33
High temperatures expected.
Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com
Spain looks set for an early summer this month, as a significant rise in temperatures is on the horizon, ushering in warmth more commonly associated with June.
Starting on Wednesday, April 10, Spain will witness an exceptional increase in warmth across the country, marking a notable deviation from typical weather patterns for this time of year.
Almost the entire country is set to see temperatures soar above 25 degrees Celsius, with certain areas possibly nearing the 30-degree mark.
To qualify as a heat wave, an event must span at least three consecutive days of unusually high temperatures across a vast area.
Additionally, a minimum of 10 per cent of weather stations should report maximum temperatures surpassing the 95th percentile of daily highs for July and August. Despite the expected heat’s intensity, it looks set to fall short of the heatwave category.
This extraordinary warmth results from several factors aligning perfectly. A high-pressure anticyclone stationed over the Peninsula, coupled with an unusually warm air mass at approximately 1,500 meters above sea level, sets the stage for the temperature spike.
Clear skies and extended daylight hours further contribute to the significant temperature rise anticipated across Spain.
While not technically a heat wave, the presence of an African air mass and dust haze, particularly affecting the Canary Islands, alongside the general temperature increase on the Peninsula, signals a period of intense heat.
The forecast highlights the unpredictability and changing patterns of the climate, and serves as a reminder of the increasingly erratic weather phenomena impacting regions worldwide.
With such a dramatic upsurge in temperatures, Spain is poised for a week that feels more like the peak of summer than the spring season.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
