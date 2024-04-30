Neighbours help homeless

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 14:52

Benalmaderna homeless man finds help Photo: Flickr CC

At the age of 60, Pepe suddenly found himself sleeping on the streets of Benalmadena, but thanks to the association ‘El Vuelo de las Libélulas’ and the charity of the neighbours he has a roof over his head.

“It can happen to anyone, it has happened to me,” said Pepe who suddenly found himself homeless and living on the street. The nightmare for Pepe was just the beginning.

For a man with a normal life and a job until then, it was not easy to adapt to the street, “I’m ashamed to ask for help”, said Pepe. Despite living on the street, he continued to hand out his CV, applying for jobs and looking for a way out that never came.

One of the most unpleasant moments that Pepe experienced was when he went to a local hotel to ask to use the microwave to heat up a blister pack of pre-cooked food that had been given to him and they refused him.

A stroke of luck led Pepe to meet María, from the association ‘El Vuelo de las Libélula‘ (The Flight of the Dragonfly). They responded immediately and in just a few days they managed to raise enough money for him to spend a few days in a hotel.

The donations have continued, dozens of strangers have been paying for this 60 year old man’s accommodation in Benalmadena so that he doesn’t sleep on the street. “I have no words”, said Pepe, “I would never have imagined it in my life”.