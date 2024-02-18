Murcia ramps up mosquito battle as temperatures soar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Feb 2024 • 18:00

Image: Shutterstock/jiade

The Murcia Council has ramped up mosquito control measures across the region due to unusually high seasonal temperatures. The year-round campaign, led by the Department of Social Welfare, Family, and Health, receives additional reinforcement during warmer months.

Rising Temperatures Fueling Mosquito Reproduction

Over recent years, the consistent upward trend in average temperatures has created favorable conditions for mosquito reproduction throughout most of the year. Consequently, local technicians have advanced surveillance and control efforts.

Tiger Mosquito Survival Strategies Unveiled

Although adult tiger mosquitoes cannot survive winter temperatures in the region, their eggs enter a dormant state (diapause) that enables them to endure the season. Factors such as the temperature, among other things, trigger their reactivation, resulting in egg hatching with the arrival of spring.

Focused Efforts on Larval Phase for Environmental Impact

These actions focus on eliminating the mosquitoes during their larval phase, which occurs in aquatic environments. This stage is when treatments are most effective, and environmentally friendly biological products can be used with minimal environmental impact.

For more Costa Calida news click here