Murcia ramps up mosquito battle as temperatures soar

The Murcia Council has ramped up mosquito control measures across the region due to unusually high seasonal temperatures. The year-round campaign, led by the Department of Social Welfare, Family, and Health, receives additional reinforcement during warmer months.
Over recent years, the consistent upward trend in average temperatures has created favorable conditions for mosquito reproduction throughout most of the year. Consequently, local technicians have advanced surveillance and control efforts.
Although adult tiger mosquitoes cannot survive winter temperatures in the region, their eggs enter a dormant state (diapause) that enables them to endure the season. Factors such as the temperature, among other things, trigger their reactivation, resulting in egg hatching with the arrival of spring.
These actions focus on eliminating the mosquitoes during their larval phase, which occurs in aquatic environments. This stage is when treatments are most effective, and environmentally friendly biological products can be used with minimal environmental impact.
