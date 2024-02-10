Trending:

Murcia blocks cyberattack on official website

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 17:33

Regional Website Defends Against Cyber Strike Image: Shutterstock/ Skorzewiak

THE Regional Government of Murcia successfully blocked a cyberattack targeted at its official website. Over the past couple of weeks, six regions in Spain have been dealing with a massive onslaught on their information portals. When the hackers turned to Murcia the government responded swiftly by activating the ‘DOS’ protocol.

Website Operational Amidst Ongoing Threat

As part of this protocol, the decision was made to temporarily suspend the services of the portal to implement a specialised solution against such cyberattacks. Cyber security experts from the General Directorate of Digital Transformation worked diligently to ensure the portal was up and running smoothly and despite the ongoing threat, the website remains accessible and operational.

Investments in Regional Cybersecurity

Highlighting the global geopolitical risks, Javier Martínez Gilabert, the Director General, emphasised the continuous efforts and substantial investments made by the regional government in economic and human resources to safeguard against cyber threats. Notably, the Region of Murcia stands out as one of the leading communities with a dedicated cybersecurity service, recently certified in the national security framework.

