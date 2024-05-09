Trending:

By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 May 2024 • 10:57

Residents of Catral are in for a treat as they will have the opportunity to experience a jazz concert by candlelight.

Set in the Plaza de España, this free concert will take place on Friday, May 31.

The Plaza de España will be transformed with candles and flowers, creating the perfect jazz ambience.

Renowned artists will entertain, promising an unforgettable evening for all residents of Catral and the surrounding region.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 10:00.PM.

Admission is free but seats are limited.

