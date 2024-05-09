By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 May 2024 • 10:57
Catral's Jazz Night: Grooving by candlelight in the Plaza de España. Image: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com.
Residents of Catral are in for a treat as they will have the opportunity to experience a jazz concert by candlelight.
Set in the Plaza de España, this free concert will take place on Friday, May 31.
The Plaza de España will be transformed with candles and flowers, creating the perfect jazz ambience.
Renowned artists will entertain, promising an unforgettable evening for all residents of Catral and the surrounding region.
The concert is scheduled to begin at 10:00.PM.
Admission is free but seats are limited.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
