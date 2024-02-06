Murcia Defies Drought Crisis?

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia's Water Win
AMID a severe drought affecting Spain, the Murcia Region stands out as an exception, ensuring an uninterrupted water supply for its residents. Unlike Cataluña and Andalucia, where there are water cuts, Murcia relies on a diverse water mix, including surface and groundwater, the Tajo Segura transfer, desalination, and reuse.
Cataluña, dealing with historic lows of 16.1 per cent in its internal basin reservoirs by late January, teeters on the verge of declaring a drought emergency, potentially restricting daily water use to 200 litres per person. Andalucians are dealing with water cuts, with reservoir levels below 20 per cent. Murcia, however, remains untroubled despite the Segura basin’s water reserves standing at just 18 per cent.
Juan Cascales, President of the Taibilla Canals Consortium, assures that the water supply in the region of Murcia is guaranteed. Murcia’s success lies in water source diversification, managing both surface and groundwater, Tajo Segura transfer, desalination, and reuse. Investment in infrastructure has shielded Murcia from supply cuts since 2003, showcasing resilience in the face of adversity.
