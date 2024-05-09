Jimmy Carr Brings Laughter to Palma

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 09 May 2024 • 11:32
British-Irish Comedian Jimmy Carr
Credit: Facebook
British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr is bringing his European tour ‘Laughs Funny’ to the Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca on September 1.
Carr is known for his rapid-fire deadpan delivery of one-liners. In 1997, he became a household name hosting Channel 4 panel shows like Eight Out of Ten Cats Does Countdown, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year. In addition to his work in comedy, he is also a presenter, writer, and actor.
In 2012, a Guardian article named Carr ‘the undisputed king of deadpan one-liners.
On April 17, 2024, Netflix premiered Carr’s ‘Terribly Funny 2.0’ tour as Natural Born Killer, a one-hour special. The show reached the Top Ten in twenty-nine countries.
Tickets can be ourchased via the Auditorium de Palma Mallorca’s website.
