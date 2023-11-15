Jimmy Carr new show Laughs Funny

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Nov 2023 • 15:38

Jimmy Carr hosts 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Credit: Jimmy Carr Facebook

IF you like your jokes quick and biting, get ready to laugh as Jimmy Carr is back on tour with his new show Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny at Marbella Arena.

It’s not utill August 31, 2024 but tickets are already available and selling fast.

Some people are repelled by Jimmy’s dark humour. This show is not for those people. But if that’s the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like. Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ will be 90 minutes of laughs without intermission.

Award winning comedian

Jimmy Carr is an award-winning comedian, writer and television host. Among the most-respected and best-loved comedians working in Britain today, Jimmy is one of the biggest selling live acts in UK comedy, consistently performing to sell-out crowds across the country and around the world.

His television credits include hosting some of the UK’s longest running panel shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and Big Fat Quiz Of Everything.

Jimmy has also regularly appeared on shows such as QI and A League Of Their Own, was one of the stars of Channel 4’s 10 O’Clock Live and has been a guest on chat shows such as The Jonathan Ross Show, Graham Norton and Alan Carr: Chatty Man.

Tickets on sale

Tickets may be obtained by visiting https://www.jimmycarr.com/tour/europe/.