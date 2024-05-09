Charity fundraiser: Benalmadena day trip

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 May 2024 • 11:11

Support charity, enjoy Benalmadena Image: Shutterstock/ Valery Bareta

THE Axarquia Animal Rescue and the Royal British Legion Benajarafe have joined forces to organise an exciting fundraiser—a day trip to Benalmadena on June 14.

Itinerary Highlights

The itinerary promises a delightful experience, starting with a visit to the vibrant street market and picturesque marina. Participants will also have the opportunity to shop in Iceland for essentials.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at €20 per person, covering transportation, insurance, and a raffle ticket. Coach pickups will begin at 9 am from El Cruce, followed by stops in Torre del Mar and Benajarafe.

Pickup Locations and Schedule

The group plans to arrive at the Arroyo de Miel market by 10 am for a two-hour exploration before heading to the marina. Departure from the marina is scheduled for 3 pm, with a final stop at Iceland for food shopping before returning home by 5 pm.

How to Reserve Your Spot

To reserve your spot, contact Liz at 657 293 336 or visit Sam at Trapiche Market. Join them for a day of fun while supporting two worthy causes!

