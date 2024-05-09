Charity fundraiser: Benalmadena day trip

By Catherine McGeer •
Support charity, enjoy Benalmadena
Image: Shutterstock/ Valery Bareta
THE Axarquia Animal Rescue and the Royal British Legion Benajarafe have joined forces to organise an exciting fundraiser—a day trip to Benalmadena on June 14.
The itinerary promises a delightful experience, starting with a visit to the vibrant street market and picturesque marina. Participants will also have the opportunity to shop in Iceland for essentials.
Tickets are priced at €20 per person, covering transportation, insurance, and a raffle ticket. Coach pickups will begin at 9 am from El Cruce, followed by stops in Torre del Mar and Benajarafe.
The group plans to arrive at the Arroyo de Miel market by 10 am for a two-hour exploration before heading to the marina. Departure from the marina is scheduled for 3 pm, with a final stop at Iceland for food shopping before returning home by 5 pm.
To reserve your spot, contact Liz at 657 293 336 or visit Sam at Trapiche Market. Join them for a day of fun while supporting two worthy causes!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
