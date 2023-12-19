By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:41

Winter Heatwave: Alicante's December Soars to Summer Highs. Image: margouillat photo / Shutterstock.com.

The province of Alicante has experienced a return to summer in the midst of December, with thermometers soaring to temperatures exceeding 29 degrees.

This marks the highest temperature recorded in the month of December, and several municipalities in the Valencian Community have noted historic highs.

Interestingly, inland municipalities like Novelda, Elche, and Rojales have experienced higher temperatures than their coastal counterparts due to the mitigating effect of the sea on coastal temperatures.

Notably, Novelda’s temperature of 29.1 degrees is the highest value recorded in the month of December since records began in 1966, according to data from the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Additionally, Ontinyent, with data dating back to 1922, also experienced its highest December temperature in over 100 years, reaching 28.5 degrees.

Despite this unseasonable warmth, the province is now witnessing a gradual decline in temperatures returning to values more typical of this time of year.

This summer-like weather has been a trend in the province leading to a fascinating contrast in temperatures, as seen in Villena, which reached a maximum of 26.5 degrees in the afternoon and had dropped to 2.7 degrees in the morning.