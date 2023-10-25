Refunds for Rain! Travel Company Guarantees Weather On Holidays

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 25 Oct 2023 • 22:43

Dancing in the rain, on the beach. Credit: Pinterest

Many travellers have experienced the bitter disappointment of a bout of bad weather during a long awaited summer sunshine break…

New bikinis have been bought, the suitcases are full of copious amounts of factor 50, Dad’s even got his Raybans out for the occasion. However, disaster strikes, and it rains cats and dogs for two weeks. There’s at least three arguments a day and you vow never to play Rummy again as long as you live.

BUT, imagine if during this time you were given a wad of cash to go and have fun with to make up for your sorrows? Well, that’s exactly what travel company TUI Sweden have introduced with their new product. Rain on your holiday – here’s your money back! It sounds too good to be true, but this outstanding offer is already available to the public.

They have called it their ‘weather guarantee’ and aimed it at those who are worried about rain and bad weather affecting their travel experience. The new product promises financial compensation in the event of a downpour and is already available for customers to purchase, coming into effect this month, October 2023. The cost varies depending on the weather forecast at the destination, and the amount of compensation received is calculated based on the total cost of the holiday. Compensation will be paid to the customer on the same day that the rain occurs.

Tommy Serban, Commercial Director of TUI Nordic explained that, “we can’t influence the weather at our destinations, but with this weather guarantee, our customers can have a fun holiday even if it rains,” he went on to emphasise that since compensation is paid instantly, travellers have the opportunity to spend the money on other activities, such as visiting museums or going shopping.

It seems that on this surreal deal, come rain or shine, you really can’t lose!