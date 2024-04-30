Creueta Fiestas – a spring weekend 

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 15:18

Large paella in Alfas del Pi Credit: L´Alas del Pi, X

Feel the spring spirit with Alfas del Pi´s traditional Creueta Fiesta on May 3,4 and 5th.

May 3

1pm Church bells announce Creueta Fiestas.

5.30pm Bar opening by the Fiestas de la Creueta Commission.

5.43pm-6.02pm Free beer, Tinto de Verano and soft drinks.

8.30pm Live rock music by Retrosound and sandwiched served.

11pm The energising DJ David Furylo in performance.

May 4

9.30am Floral dressing of the Cross in La Creueta.

11am Opening of the kid´s play park with fun inflatables.

12pm Drinks of choice at Xaranga Aureba

2.30pm Giant paella made by the Creueta Commission for 600 people, with benefits going to l´Alfas Social Volunteers.

5pm Afternoon drinks with famous DJs from Penya La Clau.

6pm Entertainment for kids and families, open to everyone.

8.30pm Homemade tasty sandwiches served.

10.30pm Grand Concert by the Orquesta Pirata orchestra.

May 5

11am Churchbells and parade with the Creueta Commission, local authorities, queens and maids. Live music by La Lira and traditional drums and pipes by Xirimita i Tabalet.

11.30am Open air mass next to La Creueta by the priest D Miguel Angel Schiller Villalta and singing by L´Alfas Canta polyphonic choir. Followed by a poem recital by Almo Caro Martinez.

12pm Traditional dances by Paco Besso with the 2024 queens and maids.

5pm Grand childrens musical Los Amigos de Zenon in La Creueta square with delicious snacks.

The weather is expected to be warm and sunny so come along with family and friends to celebrate the joy of spring and community.