Triathlon breaks records

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 14:47

More participants in 2024 for the Triathlon Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Torremolinos Triathlon broke its participation record on Sunday April 28, with 334 registered participants, 10 per cent more than in 2023.

The race started at 9am and consisted of a swim in open water at Los Álamos Beach; road cycling and finishing with a 5.2 km run along the Paseo Marítimo.

In the women’s category, first place went to the Czech international Julie Balcarova, for the third consecutive year. In the men’s category, the first place on the podium, also for the third consecutive year, went to Alejandro Cañas.

This competition has been followed avidly by representatives and technical staff of World Triathlon and the Spanish Triathlon Federation, as Torremolinos will host the World Triathlon, Paralympic Triathlon and Aquabike World Championship Finals in October 2024.

“Many people from the province of Malaga and Andalucia have participated who will also take part in the World Triathlon that will take place here from October 17 to 20, something we are very proud of”, said the Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide.

Throughout the day there was a great atmosphere in the central area of the race, with the Triathlete’s Fair and, at the end of the triathlon, the participants were able to enjoy a massage service, live music performances, food trucks, a great paella and a prize draw.