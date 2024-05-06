Albox jazz night

By John Ensor • Published: 06 May 2024 • 19:48

This May, the Jazz Club invites you to an enchanting evening of music at the Terraza Lamarlo Restaurant, Albox.

The Terraza Lamarlo Restaurant is located just behind the former LIDL, and the concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30 pm.

The night will showcase the talents of not one, but two distinguished musicians. Aure Ortega, a multifaceted pianist and keyboardist from Lorca, joins forces with Russian saxophonist and flautist Elena Filippova.

They will be complemented by Jazz Club regulars Dave Stansfield on bass and Juan Pedro Sanchez Miñarro on drums.

Aure Ortega, a seasoned composer and arranger, has been immersed in musical production since 2005. His credits include collaborations with noted artists such as Ana Belen, El Kanka, Muerdo, Rozalen, Diana Navarro, Aute and Maika.

Ortega’s expertise extends to directing music and arranging for numerous albums and television programmes, including La Voz (The voice).

His contributions to theatre and symphonic works have also earned him acclaim, with awards for best children’s musical at the IX Musical Theater Awards for projects like The Jungle Book and The Lady and the Tramp.

Don’t miss this vibrant musical gathering. For reservations, please call 670 30 62 90.