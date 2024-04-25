By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 18:41

Strike a chord: Jazz Day photography contest. Image: hangingpixels / Shutterstock.com.

To coincide with the celebrations of International Jazz Day which will take place on April 30, El Corte Inglés will launch its first-ever Jazz Day Alicante Photography Contest.

The aim is to promote a passion for jazz music and the art of photography.

Participants are encouraged to capture moments from any of the jazz concerts organised throughout April in celebration of the Day.

There are two ways to enter the photography contest.

You can email the photographs to comercialjazzdayalicante@informacion.es.

Please note that this method only accepts photographs between 2 MB and 3 MB, and each image must include the author’s name and the photo’s title.

Alternatively, participants can compete on Instagram by uploading the photo, tagging @informacion.es and @elcorteingles, and using the hashtag #ConcursoJazzdayalicante.

The contest is open to everyone, with no age restrictions, and each participant may submit up to 3 photographs in each category (email and Instagram).

In the case of photographs sent by email, the dates for sending works are from May 1 to 5, while in the variant for the Instagram social network, the dates are May 1 to 8.