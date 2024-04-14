By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 8:13

LEANING IN Underground Photo: Clarence Jazz Club

Tuesday April 30 is International Jazz Day, a day declared by UNESCO, and at the Clarence Jazz Club in Torremolinos they be celebrating it with an international line-up from Holland together with Spanish singer Paula Bilá.

The LEANING IN Underground with Paula Bilá is an international band based in Amsterdam. It is a collaboration between Wes Montgomery / Wynton Kelly style jazz band The LEANING IN Underground and Spanish singer Paula Bilá, with roots in folk and jazz music. Their first album was recorded in Berlin in January 2024 and will be released during a tour of the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Spain scheduled for the autumn.

LEANING IN Underground started as a spin-off of Linus Eppinger Quartet, the high profile rhythm section band with Doug Weiss and Jorge Rossy, with whom Linus recorded his prestigious debut album ‘Leaning In’. After 5 tours in Holland, Germany and Switzerland, they started working with Paula, stylistically expanding their repertoire with music from Spain and Latin America.

Paula Bilá is a singer and composer from Cádiz and is self-taught. At the age of 18 she moved to Ireland, where she recorded her debut album in cooperation with producer Bill Shanley. Recently, Paula moved to Amsterdam and started collaborating with jazz musicians, resulting in several successful ensembles, including a duo with Italian bassist Mauro Cottone and the current project: The LEANING IN Underground with Paula Bilá.

Book your tickets now to celebrate International Jazz Day with this great band – see the website