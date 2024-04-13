By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 12:41

Photo: Facebook / Ha*Ash

Ha*Ash are coming to Spain with their new tour and will be in Malaga at Sala Paris 15 on Thursday April 25 at 9pm.

Ha*Ash are a pop, rock and country group formed by sisters Hanna Nicole Pérez Mosa and Ashley Grace Pérez Mosa. Hanna and Ashley Perez Moza were born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. From a young age, they both felt a strong pull toward a life in music. They began singing in their home church at the ages of five and six.

The girls were met with such a strong reception that they began to perform regularly. In doing so, they began taking their craft more seriously and sought out professional instruction.

In 2002, the Pérez Mosa sisters decided to join forces and form the duo Ha*Ash. Their first eponymous album was a huge success, which allowed them to release their second studio album in 2005. A number of hit singles later, Ha*Ash were pleased to see their first record go platinum, selling better than 140,000 copies.

Since then, they have released six albums and have amassed a huge worldwide following. Their latest work, ‘30 de Febrero‘, features renowned collaborations and stands out for its rhythm and sensitivity.

They are also known for their philanthropy and social activism, including their work on behalf of children. In 2007, Ha*Ash founded the nonprofit organization Fondo Ha*Ash, which supports immigrants and children uffering from HIV/AIDS, among other causes.

They are now appearing in Malaga so get your tickets from the ticketmaster.es website