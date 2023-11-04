Looking back to 1985: No1 singles topping the UK charts

By Chris King • Updated: 04 Nov 2023 • 17:56

Image of The Eurythmics on stage in 1987. Credit: Elmar J. Lordemann/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 de

2,000 editions ago, in July 1985, three different artists had No1 hits at the top of the UK music charts.

On July 7, Sister Sledge topped the charts with ‘Frankie’. The American singing group had also been in the top position for the last two weeks of June. Their classic tune stayed at No1 for another week on July 14.

Hailing from the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, sisters Debbie, Joni, Kim, and Kathy Sledge first hit the UK charts in 1979 with ‘He’s The Greatest Dancer’.

Chic members Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards were responsible for writing and producing the early hits for the singing sisters. They followed up with the classic ‘We Are Family’, which cemented Sister Sledge at the forefront to the booming disco craze of the era.

Who replaced Sister Sledge at No1?

Sister Sledge were toppled by The Eurythmics on July 21 when ‘There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart)’ took over at the top of the UK charts.

This was the only British chart-topper that Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart achieved as The Eurythmics and only lasted for a week at No1.

It was the second release from their fifth studio album ‘Be Yourself Tonight’. A harmonica solo in the middle of the song was performed by none other than Stevie Wonder.

What was the third No1 of July 1985?

The third song to top the charts in July 1985 was a monster hit single from Madonna. ‘Into The Groove’ spent a total of four weeks on top of the pile after hitting No1 on July 28.

It was written and produced by a very young Madonna and her then-boyfriend Stephen Bray, and featured in the 1985 film ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’. The song remains Madonna’s biggest hit to date in the UK and was the the third biggest- selling single of the year.