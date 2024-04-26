By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 11:39
Sunday Brunch
Photo: Kempinski Hotel
What better way to spend time with friends and family than by enjoying a Sunday Brunch at Kempinski Hotel Bahía.
Every second Sunday of the month with the next one on May 12, they host a day of live music, free-flowing cava, kids’ entertainment and all the traditional favourite dishes that complement ‘brunching’.
Served from midday until 3.30pm, guests can enjoy a variety of dishes including lamb, beef Wellington, salmon, roasted chicken, hot casseroles, BBQ, a selection of cheeses, an egg station (prepared to your liking) and bagels filled with smoked salmon or chicken, along with numerous vegetarian options. To conclude, a superb selection of desserts awaits, tempting you to indulge in one final treat of the day.
While adults enjoy an extended lunch and cava in abundance, the little ones will be entertained by our Bee Kids Club entertainment team, organising a variety of games and activities for all children* to enjoy. Live music will further enhance the fun springtime atmosphere from 1pm to 3pm.
Prices are: adults €99, including complimentary cava, soft drinks and water. Children aged 0 to 6 years go free; children aged 7 to 12 years €45 and children aged 13 to 16 years €75. Book by calling + 34 952 809 500 or emailing hello@elpaseodelmar.es
