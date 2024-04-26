Spring is sprung

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 8:36

Spring Fayre Photo: pxhere CC

It is fiesta time on the Costa and the season of bounty and fruitfulness. Officially Spanish Spring runs from March 20 to the end of June. Ferias abound throughout Andalucia at this time, from the Orange Festival in Coin to the Churriana Fair in Malaga and many more.

Blue skies, azure seas and a colourful palette of intoxicating hues add charm and splendour to the Costa. Jacarandas, bougainvillea, almond blossom and fields of Monet inspired poppies, are a feast for the eyes.

Celebrate all that is spring at Eco Lilies Spring Fayre and meet the artists and artisans. There will be bespoke wall art, precious stone jewellery, upcycled fashion, incredible ceramics, glass and resin art, cakes, cards, gifts and natural products such as honey and fire cider. The Fayre helps raise funds for both Adana and SOS dog charities.

The fayre takes place monthly and the next on eis on Saturday May 18 from 11am to 4pm, at Centro Comercial, Marina de Casares. For more information, Whatsapp 621 357 898 and new stall holders are very welcome.