Spring fair with more than 15 live performers

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:34

Coin celebrates Photo: Facebook / Coin Town Hall

In the cloister of the Convent of Santa María, Mayor Francisco Santos presented the programme for the Coín Spring Fiesta 2024, which will take place from May 1 to 5.

More than 15 live artists, three large marquees and an extensive programme make up the line-up for the Coín Spring Fiestas 2024. Francisco Santos said,”I encourage all our neighbours and visitors to take advantage of these days to enjoy the extensive programme, there is no shortage of fun for our young and not so young people”.

The Fair will run from the first of May 1 and includes the traditional Day of the Cross, which takes place on May 3. Also, on Sunday May 5, the Fiesta de la Naranja (Orange Festival) will take place, which joins the programme of the fair together with the Horticultural Competition, both of which will be held in the Guadalhorce Agri-food Market.

“Coín is the real larder of Malaga for the high quality of our farm products and they will always have a place in our fair because it is the best showcase of support for our farmers”, said the Mayor.

The fair will begin its programme on Wednesday May 1 with a live flamenco performance at midday and in the afternoon there will be an ascent to the hermitage of the Patron Saint of Coín,