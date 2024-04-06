Spring fair with more than 15 live performers

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:34
Coin celebrates
Photo: Facebook / Coin Town Hall
In the cloister of the Convent of Santa María, Mayor Francisco Santos presented the programme for the Coín Spring Fiesta 2024, which will take place from May 1 to 5.
More than 15 live artists, three large marquees and an extensive programme make up the line-up for the Coín Spring Fiestas 2024. Francisco Santos said,”I encourage all our neighbours and visitors to take advantage of these days to enjoy the extensive programme, there is no shortage of fun for our young and not so young people”.
The Fair will run from the first of May 1 and includes the traditional Day of the Cross, which takes place on May 3. Also, on Sunday May 5, the Fiesta de la Naranja (Orange Festival) will take place, which joins the programme of the fair together with the Horticultural Competition, both of which will be held in the Guadalhorce Agri-food Market.
“Coín is the real larder of Malaga for the high quality of our farm products and they will always have a place in our fair because it is the best showcase of support for our farmers”, said the Mayor.
The fair will begin its programme on Wednesday May 1 with a live flamenco performance at midday and in the afternoon there will be an ascent to the hermitage of the Patron Saint of Coín,
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.