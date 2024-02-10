Flamenco: you choose the songs

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:19
Arcángel
Photo: Ronda Town Hall
Arcángel brings to Ronda his ‘Abecedario flamenco’ where the public chooses the repertoire for the concert to be held on Wednesday February 28 – Andalucia Day.
The show will be at 8pm in the ‘Vicente Espinel’ municipal theatre where the Huelva-born singer, accompanied by two guitarists, will pay tribute to flamenco artists down the ages, through the great classics of the genre.
The repertoire of the concert has the peculiarity that it will be chosen by the audience that attends the recital, as Arcángel proposes a series of songs on his social networks prior to the day of the show, and it is the followers themselves who choose the songs that he will sing, making each concert unique and unrepeatable.
Tickets are already on sale at the price of €5 at giglon.com, at the Casa de la Juventud or at the facilities of the Delegation of Culture and Festivities.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.