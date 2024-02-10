Flamenco: you choose the songs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 10 Feb 2024 • 15:19

Arcángel Photo: Ronda Town Hall

Arcángel brings to Ronda his ‘Abecedario flamenco’ where the public chooses the repertoire for the concert to be held on Wednesday February 28 – Andalucia Day.

The show will be at 8pm in the ‘Vicente Espinel’ municipal theatre where the Huelva-born singer, accompanied by two guitarists, will pay tribute to flamenco artists down the ages, through the great classics of the genre.

The repertoire of the concert has the peculiarity that it will be chosen by the audience that attends the recital, as Arcángel proposes a series of songs on his social networks prior to the day of the show, and it is the followers themselves who choose the songs that he will sing, making each concert unique and unrepeatable.

Tickets are already on sale at the price of €5 at giglon.com, at the Casa de la Juventud or at the facilities of the Delegation of Culture and Festivities.