Flamenco returns to Mijas plaza
The Saturday flamenco show returns to the Plaza de la Constitución square in Mijas
The flamenco show organised by the Tourism Department of Mijas Council which takes place every Saturday, is returning to its original location. Tourists and visitors will be able to enjoy it every week from midday onwards.
After the end of the Christmas season it will move from the Plaza Virgen de la Peña (where it was located to make way for the Christmas market) back to the Plaza de la Constitución. The flamenco show will start as usual at midday and the Wednesday show will continue in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.
These shows are a great attraction for visitors and tourists who come to Mijas, in fact, many excursions coincide their visit with the scheduled show. The craft market is also set up in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña during the show.
The Town Hall also would like to remind visitors that parking in Mijas Pueblo is free for the first hour, and only €1 for a further 9 hours.
