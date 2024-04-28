International Fair in Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 8:57

The International Countries Fair starts Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

The International Fair of Countries (FIP) will once again project Fuengirola onto the world stage as the capital of multiculturalism.

The launch of this event included representatives of all 33 nations that will take part in this 28th edition. The event starts on Wednesday May 1 with a traditional parade in which more than 1,100 people will take part and will continue until Sunday May 5.

The countries taking part, the same people who will be present in the 33 stands plus Thailand. Thus, at the FIP 2024 will be present: Germany, Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Cuba, Spain, USA, Finland, Great Britain, Greece, Hawaii, India, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Lebanon, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Romania, Senegal, Sweden, Turkey, Uruguay and Venezuela.

“Fuengirola will once again be the centre of multiculturalism, opening up to the world to once again enjoy the gastronomy, folklore and crafts of the world without leaving our town”, said the town’s Mayor, Ana Mula.