Last Chance donation

Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:55
Photo: Alan Boardman and Jacqui Ross
Alan Boardman popped up to Pizarra on Tuesday April 2 to present Jacqui Ross of Last Chance Animal Rescue with the magnificent donations raised during February and March’s Mijas Walking Tours For Charity and Fun Quizzes For Charity at Fibbers Irish Bar Torreblanca.
The final total raised was €1,433.
The Last Chance Animal Rescue charity has one aim – to help Animals In Need. They get no government funding for their work and so rely entirely on charitable donations like this. Literally every single cent helps them to save lives. Every day brings new animals into the rescue, saved from the streets, from lives of neglect and abuse and abandonment.
They repair, rehabilitate and rehome all these poor souls, and for those who are unable to be homed, they offer a lifetime with as a sanctuary animal. Jacqui and her dedicated team of volunteers work tirelessly to care for and hopefully rehome around 100 dogs and cats and she expressed her deep gratitude to all the walkers and quizzers who helped to raise this magnificent sum.
