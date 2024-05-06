Cartagena: May Crosses Festival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 May 2024 • 13:13

Images: Cartagena City Hall.

CARTAGENA came alive over the weekend as it celebrated the May Crosses Festival. Since May 3 the centre of the city has been teeming with locals and visitors enjoying the good weather and the festivities.

Celebrating May in Cartagena

The Cartagena City Council offered a lineup packed with free outdoor concerts across various plazas throughout the city centre. The concerts attracted thousands to the streets of the historic city, especially on the evening of May 4.

Tradition and Folklore Come Alive

The modern bands weren’t the only ones to draw crowds as the folk groups representing the traditional side of the festivities performed their traditional dances and music. The audience was brought on a journey through time with many wearing the traditional folk costumes and carriage parades by the Cartagena Carriage Club added to the atmosphere.

Vibrant Festivities: May Crosses Festival

In Spain, the May Crosses festival, or ‘Cruces de Mayo,’ is a celebration deeply rooted in tradition and folklore. It typically takes place in various cities and towns across the country. The festival, often associated with the arrival of spring honours the Christian tradition of the Holy Cross, symbolising renewal. Throughout the festivities, streets and squares are decorated with elaborate crosses with flowers, ribbons, and other ornaments.

