Petition may save young drivers’ lives

By John Smith • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 12:46

Ryan and Trudi-Mae are sadly no longer with us Credit: Tamie Blackaby

A group of grieving parents in the United Kingdom have started a petition to ask Parliament to introduce a graduated driving scheme for young drivers.

Saving lives

This law already exists in Canada and New Zealand and was introduced because road crashes are a leading cause of death for young people.

The proposal is that all drivers under the age of 25 should undergo a minimum learning period of 40 hours in order to help them to gain skills and experience on different roads under different conditions

They should not be allowed to carry any passengers under the age of 25 for the first year and should be restricted from driving between midnight and 6pm.

This has been brought to our attention by reader Tamie Blackaby who now lives in Benahavis (Malaga Province) whose 19-year-old son Ryan and girlfriend Trudi-Mae were killed when their young friend who had only passed his test six months earlier lost control of his car, hit a tree and all three died.

Sign the petition

She feels sure that there must be other parents in Spain who have experienced the same tragedy of losing a son or daughter and although there is no such restriction here, she hopes that readers will agree that the protection of the lives of young people everywhere is important and that they will sign the petition https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/655298.

The petition is supported by the RAC and Brake charity and those resident or visiting Spain and are British nationals are invited to sign.