Petition may save young drivers’ lives

By John Smith •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 12:46
Ryan and Trudi-Mae are sadly no longer with us
Credit: Tamie Blackaby
A group of grieving parents in the United Kingdom have started a petition to ask Parliament to introduce a graduated driving scheme for young drivers.
This law already exists in Canada and New Zealand and was introduced because road crashes are a leading cause of death for young people.
The proposal is that all drivers under the age of 25 should undergo a minimum learning period of 40 hours in order to help them to gain skills and experience on different roads under different conditions
They should not be allowed to carry any passengers under the age of 25 for the first year and should be restricted from driving between midnight and 6pm.
This has been brought to our attention by reader Tamie Blackaby who now lives in Benahavis (Malaga Province) whose 19-year-old son Ryan and girlfriend Trudi-Mae were killed when their young friend who had only passed his test six months earlier lost control of his car, hit a tree and all three died.
She feels sure that there must be other parents in Spain who have experienced the same tragedy of losing a son or daughter and although there is no such restriction here, she hopes that readers will agree that the protection of the lives of young people everywhere is important and that they will sign the petition https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/655298.
The petition is supported by the RAC and Brake charity and those resident or visiting Spain and are British nationals are invited to sign.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
