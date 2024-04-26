By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 12:55

Elche: Earth Day sheds light on Clot de Galvany's survival. Image: El Clot de Galvany / Facebook

When tourists explore the Clot de Galvany, they often wonder how such a natural haven survives amid urban development.

They’re amazed by the oasis tucked away in Elche, despite nearby buildings threatening the plants and animals.

To show how human actions affect nature, a guided tour was arranged along the coastline on April 21 for Earth Day.

Named “Beaches, uses, and abuses,” following the UN’s theme, the tour aimed to expose harmful practices harming natural places.

It was one of 16 special days planned yearly.

About thirty people from the city and nearby towns joined, walking about a kilometre along the dunes.

They wanted to learn about global environmental issues and how pollution and urban growth harm protected areas like this.

Mariano Lucas, one of the guides, talked about how humans directly and indirectly affect the ecosystem.

They harm dune plants, small creatures that need specific homes, and a variety of species.

Lucas also mentioned the problem of overcrowding, which stops some animals, like the plover, from settling.

Recent reports from Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands (AHSA) found that cleaning Altet Beach, part of the reserve has badly affected the plovers’ coastal homes.