Earth Day clean-up

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 21:00
Clean up for Earth Day
Photo: Mijas Town Hall
The MiMoana collective has organised a new day of cleaning up the Mijas coastline on Saturday April 20, to celebrate Earth Day. The activity will take place on the beach of Calahonda, next to the Royal Beach beach bar, from 11am.
The co-founder of the group, Nikky Wegloop, said that they regularly organise various clean-ups along the coast of Málaga, including Mijas. “This is a day of environmental awareness to show the large amount of waste that is on our beaches. Above all, we remove plastic waste and cigarette butts, which take many years to degrade”, explained Wegloop.
To take part, all you have to do is go to the marquee on the beach on Saturday. There, the organisers will distribute bags and gloves among the participants. Around 70 volunteers are expected to attend and will be removing the waste for approximately three hours.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.