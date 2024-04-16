Earth Day clean-up

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 21:00

Clean up for Earth Day Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The MiMoana collective has organised a new day of cleaning up the Mijas coastline on Saturday April 20, to celebrate Earth Day. The activity will take place on the beach of Calahonda, next to the Royal Beach beach bar, from 11am.

The co-founder of the group, Nikky Wegloop, said that they regularly organise various clean-ups along the coast of Málaga, including Mijas. “This is a day of environmental awareness to show the large amount of waste that is on our beaches. Above all, we remove plastic waste and cigarette butts, which take many years to degrade”, explained Wegloop.

To take part, all you have to do is go to the marquee on the beach on Saturday. There, the organisers will distribute bags and gloves among the participants. Around 70 volunteers are expected to attend and will be removing the waste for approximately three hours.