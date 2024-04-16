Cleaning the beaches

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 16 Apr 2024 • 9:04

100 kilos of waste Photos: Ecomar

The Ecomar Foundation, dedicated to the conservation and preservation of the oceans for 25 years and the real estate developer RH Privé got together with volunteers to clean up Torrequebrada Beach on April 5.

The 100 volunteers they brought together collected over 100 kilograms of waste at Torrequebrada Beach, located in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol in Malaga. They collected 9.2 kg of packaging, 56.6 kg of debris, 0.9 kg of glass, 36.1 kg of waste, 0.7 kg of paper and over a thousand cigarette butts from the beach.

Among the attendees were the head of the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil Fernando Arévalo, the entire staff of RH Privé, the staff of the Ecomar Foundation and Auxiliadora Fernández from Fuengirola Town Hall. In addition, 75 sixth grade students from the Acapulco Fuengirola School and several teachers all helped and the school has a mural in its courtyard dedicated to the president of the Ecomar Foundation: Theresa Zabell, double Olympic sailing medallist and three times world champion.

“It has been very exciting to have the help of all these children to make a positive impact on the environment,” said Zabell, adding, “the ocean is severely threatened by plastic pollution and waste. That is why it is essential to engage younger generations in respecting nature if we want to ensure a sustainable future”.