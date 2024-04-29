Carefree Motorhome travel in Spain

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 29 Apr 2024 • 21:42

Camper vans in designated parking, Shutterstock

The wide-open spaces of Spain are an open invitation for motor home travel if you follow these golden rules.

To enjoy your motorhome, camper van or caravan, it is important to know the local regulations in Spain, and these can vary from one autonomous community to another.

While most of them are common sense, there are certain things to look out for in this popular passtime.

In Spain, camping in the wild is regulated. Parking is generally allowed for 48 hours within a municipality, except in coastal regions, nature reserves or if there is a no parking sign.

Overnight stays vs. camping

It is generally allowed to sleep in your vehicle overnight when parked off the road, unless stated otherwise.

However, camping in the sense of sleeping in a tent is different: this is banned almost everywhere in Spain, although each municipality can designate specific areas where it is allowed.

In Mallorca, the regulations are quite strict.

The easiest way to comply with a motor home is to not open any windows or awnings, nor place furniture or other items outside the vehicle.

It is a good idea to stay overnight at a designated area, as facilities such as water and electricity will likely be on offer.

Certain websites and apps catering to camper van travel can be invaluable in this regard, for example Campercontact, CoPilot GPS, España Discovery, iOverlander and Park4Night.

Specific driving licence for motorhomes

In Spain, a C1-97 driving licence is required to drive a camper van or motorhome weighing more than 3,500 kg. This is available to drivers who already have a category B driving licence.

To obtain the licence, the driver must undergo specific theoretical training and have practical lessons in manoeuvring.

Technical regulations for motorhomes and caravans

All caravans and motorhomes must be homologated.

Caravans below a certain weight are not subject to technical inspections, while larger and motorised vehicles are.

Installed equipment and furniture

All the installed equipment, furniture, windows and other elements need to be reflected on the technical sheet. In Spain, inspectors pay special attention to gas, water and electrical installations. The vehicle must also have all the right safety equipment and markings in line with European standards.

Avoid breaking these rules in Spain

Most fines are imposed for easily avoidable infractions, such as camping where it is not allowed, speeding, or driving without the right type of licence.

Camping on the coast

As would be expected, motor homes are not allowed to drive or park on the beach, and the Coastal Act reflects this, imposing fines of between €40 and €150 for infractions.

Camping in protected areas

Fines for parking in protected zones can be much higher, so it is a good idea to enquire in advance from the local authorities where camper vans are allowed to park, and to pay attention to any signs.

Unauthorised parking

Within towns, camper vans must not obstruct traffic.

Speeding

Camper vans and motorhomes weighing less than 3,500 kg are subject to the same speed limits as other vehicles, i.e. 120 km/h on motorways and 90 km/h on roads, Heavier vehicles need to stick to 80 km/h on motorways and highways.

For a carefree holiday enjoying your motorhome in Spain, stick to these four golden rules: check you are aware of local regulations, use motorhome apps, plan your route with designated overnight stays, and always leave the environment as you found it.