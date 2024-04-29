Carefree Motorhome travel in Spain

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 29 Apr 2024 • 21:42
Camper vans in designated parking,
Shutterstock
The wide-open spaces of Spain are an open invitation for motor home travel if you follow these golden rules.
To enjoy your motorhome, camper van or caravan, it is important to know the local regulations in Spain, and these can vary from one autonomous community to another.
While most of them are common sense, there are certain things to look out for in this popular passtime.
In Spain, camping in the wild is regulated. Parking is generally allowed for 48 hours within a municipality, except in coastal regions, nature reserves or if there is a no parking sign.
It is generally allowed to sleep in your vehicle overnight when parked off the road, unless stated otherwise.
However, camping in the sense of sleeping in a tent is different: this is banned almost everywhere in Spain, although each municipality can designate specific areas where it is allowed.
In Mallorca, the regulations are quite strict.
The easiest way to comply with a motor home is to not open any windows or awnings, nor place furniture or other items outside the vehicle.
It is a good idea to stay overnight at a designated area, as facilities such as water and electricity will likely be on offer.
Certain websites and apps catering to camper van travel can be invaluable in this regard, for example Campercontact, CoPilot GPS, España Discovery, iOverlander and Park4Night.
In Spain, a C1-97 driving licence is required to drive a camper van or motorhome weighing more than 3,500 kg. This is available to drivers who already have a category B driving licence.
To obtain the licence, the driver must undergo specific theoretical training and have practical lessons in manoeuvring.
All caravans and motorhomes must be homologated.
Caravans below a certain weight are not subject to technical inspections, while larger and motorised vehicles are.
All the installed equipment, furniture, windows and other elements need to be reflected on the technical sheet. In Spain, inspectors pay special attention to gas, water and electrical installations. The vehicle must also have all the right safety equipment and markings in line with European standards.
Most fines are imposed for easily avoidable infractions, such as camping where it is not allowed, speeding, or driving without the right type of licence.
As would be expected, motor homes are not allowed to drive or park on the beach, and the Coastal Act reflects this, imposing fines of between €40 and €150 for infractions.
Fines for parking in protected zones can be much higher, so it is a good idea to enquire in advance from the local authorities where camper vans are allowed to park, and to pay attention to any signs.
Within towns, camper vans must not obstruct traffic.
Camper vans and motorhomes weighing less than 3,500 kg are subject to the same speed limits as other vehicles, i.e. 120 km/h on motorways and 90 km/h on roads, Heavier vehicles need to stick to 80 km/h on motorways and highways.
For a carefree holiday enjoying your motorhome in Spain, stick to these four golden rules: check you are aware of local regulations, use motorhome apps, plan your route with designated overnight stays, and always leave the environment as you found it.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.