By Anna Ellis • 03 April 2023 • 14:15
More than 100,000 motorhomes, campers and caravans to travel on Spain’s roads over Easter. Image: ASEICAR
The freedom of movement (today beach/morning mountain), without depending on weather conditions, without haste or timetables and in direct contact with nature continues to be the main attractions of a sector that is already consolidated in our country.
The Spanish Association of the Caravanning Industry and Trade (ASEICAR) estimates that more than 100,000 motorhomes, campers and caravans will travel our roads this Easter in search of beach destinations, especially on the Mediterranean coast and in mountain areas.
Although it is still possible to find available rental vehicles, 90 per cent of them have been booked for weeks, many of them since the beginning of the year.
In addition to the 8,000 motorhomes and campers in the rental fleet, there will be more than 90,000 owned vehicles, including caravans.
In total, some 300,000 people (an average of 3 people per vehicle) will enjoy these days of itinerant tourism in our country, with an average route of between 5 and 7 days and an average daily expenditure per vehicle of around €200 between fuel, restaurants and shops.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
