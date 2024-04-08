Stricter regulations for motor homes

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 08 Apr 2024 • 19:34

Image: Camper van Dave_7, flickr

A forthcoming civic ordinance in Palma will address the issue of motorhome and caravan parking on the streets.

According to the new regulation, parking a motorhome, camper van, or caravan in one location for more than ten days will be prohibited. The arrival date and time must be visibly displayed on the windshield, and after the specified period, the vehicle must be relocated at least 250 meters away.

The ordinance includes other regulations. It is not permitted to leave the engine running while stationary, meaning batteries cannot be charged, nor air-conditioning systems kept running.

Setting up tables and chairs outside the vehicle will also be banned.

Fines for camping in towns in Mallorca

Furthermore, the ordinance stipulates that motorhomes and towed caravans cannot camp in towns except in designated areas specifically signposted by the town hall.

Penalties for violating these regulations will range from 750 to 1,500 euros, with exceptions for individuals experiencing social exclusion, in which case fines will be replaced with community service.

The regulations consider individuals’ circumstances, directing those who are homeless to social services. In severe cases, the police will escort individuals to these services.

Caravan associations in Palma express support for the new regulations, which aims to address the housing affordability issue that has led many people to start living in motorhomes.

The current situation is a problem since it gives mobile home users a bad name, as does the lack of facilities for waste disposal.

The updated regulations, expected to take effect by the end of May, aim to deter motorhome settlements from being formed.

Deterrent to motorhome settlements

The shortage of affordable housing has compelled many people to resort to living in motorhomes. With no designated areas available in Mallorca, makeshift settlements have emerged, like the ones in Ciudad Jardín in Palma and the Son Güells industrial estate, where about 50 motorhomes are parked with people living in them full time.

Many adhere to the letter of the last year’s directive not to camp on public highways: an overnight stay is designated to be parking, not camping, if nothing is erected outside the vehicle, such as table and chairs.

Opposition parties at the town hall are voicing criticism of the new ordinance. They argue that its emphasis on fines masks a fundamental issue overlooked by the ruling Partido Popular administration: the scarcity of affordable housing. PSOE and Més highlight that unanimous agreement was reached at the December council meeting to devise a comprehensive solution to the utilization of motorhomes as housing.