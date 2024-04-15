Beach projects stalled

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 15 Apr 2024 • 12:20

Marbella's beach Photo: Flickr CC

The Association of Hotel Owners of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) has once again demanded that the beach stabilisation projects for the Costa del Sol, which have been delayed for more than three years, be fast-tracked.

The project to stabilise the beaches of Marbella between Playa Venus and Playa Ancón has been on the back burner since May 2021 and in San Pedro Alcántara since 2020. These two projects, after more than three years of proceedings, have been awaiting a report from the Junta de Andalucía.

A third project, that of a breakwater in the central part of the beach of La Venus, supported by Marbella Town Hall began its processing in December 2022 however, the coastal Department of the Junta has issued a report which requires the project to be put on hold.

The projects are stagnating

“It is unacceptable that it takes years for the environmental reports, which slows down the projects enormously, and it does not seem that they will be resolved this year either,” said José Luque, president of Aehcos, adding, “while other Mediterranean destinations provide solutions to protect their beaches, on the Costa del Sol, the projects are stagnating”.

According to data provided by Turismo Costa del Sol and the tourism analysis platform Travellyze, the sun and the beach is the biggest magnet that attracts tourists to the province. In fact, in markets as important as the United Kingdom, they account for more than 50 per cent of the weight in their decision to travel.