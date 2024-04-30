Will flying cars take off: Your views

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 7:00

Will flying cars soar Image: Shutterstock/ Phonlamai Photo

WITH the recent milestone of musician Jean Michel Jarre becoming the first passenger in a flying car, piloted by the KleinVision AirCar, it has made this futuristic concept more of a reality. We took to the streets of the Costa Calida to find out your views on the possibility of flying cars. We asked if the idea would take off (pun intended!) as both drivers are required along with a pilot’s license and three months of instruction or will it be just another rich person’s toy.

David Connelly from Belfast long-time resident of Los Alcazares said ‘I’ve always loved the idea of a flying car, we thought they would be everywhere by now. Now they are actually here I don’t know if it is a good idea. There are enough road accidents as it is without adding in flying cars.’

Eva from San Pedro del Pinatar said ‘It is a very good achievement but I cannot see it becoming popular.’

James from Madrid now living on the Costa Calida said ‘They are for the rich for sure, another way they can pollute the environment.’

John Bailey from Birmingham said ‘If it takes off it would be amazing, I wouldn’t have to be shipped like cattle by Ryanair!’

Carlos from San Javier said ‘As much as I like the idea, I don’t know if I would do it. The thought of flying in the sky with a beginner pilot. I don’t know. It sounds dangerous. And then would they drink and drive like in normal cars.’

Jean Michel Jarre in the KleinVision Aircar marks a significant first with regard to technology. However, the debate rages on: will flying cars become a regular sighting or merely serve as an extravagant toy for the affluent. While the potential is clear, many highlight concerns surrounding safety, regulation, and environmental impact. Only time will tell whether this futuristic creation will take off or remain grounded in the land of luxury. Let us know your thoughts, are you a fan of the flying car?

