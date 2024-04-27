Costa Calida: Upcoming events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 11:11

Spring Garden Party Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

Spring Party

ON May 11, Age Concern Costa Calida is set to dazzle locals and visitors with their much-anticipated Spring Garden Party. From 12 pm to 5 pm, the Social Centre at 2b Avenida de los Covachos in Camposol Sector C will transform into a vibrant hub of entertainment and community.

Details of the Event

For just €10, attendees will indulge in a delightful array of festivities. The highlight of the event includes a sizzling BBQ alongside a fashion show, promising a perfect fusion of taste and style.

Guests can enjoy a buffet, accompanied by refreshing beverages such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks. The ambiance will be further enhanced with the beats of DJ Carl, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

Register Now

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event can be purchased by contacting 623 118 062 or 634 344 589, or by emailing ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of community spirit and joy!

MABS May Events

MABS San Javier, a renowned cancer support foundation, continues to provide invaluable assistance to cancer patients across the region. Offering a wide array of services including counselling, translators, equipment, drivers, and complementary therapies, MABS ensures patients receive support throughout their journey.

Fashion Show

In an effort to raise funds for their noble cause, MABS has organised a series of exciting events. The highlight is the Fantastic Fashion Show scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at the 525 Hotel in Los Alcazares. Doors open at 1 pm with tickets priced at a reasonable €5, available at the MABS Charity Shop San Javier. Attendees can also enjoy bar food and beverages.

BBQ Fun

Additionally, mark your calendars for the MABS Summer BBQ on May 26, taking place at La Zona Terraza in Los Narejos from 5 pm onwards. Tuck into mouthwatering burgers, sausages (both veggie and meat options), coleslaw, and patatas bravas. Tickets for this sizzling event are priced at €15, and available at both MABS Charity Shop San Javier and La Zona.

D-Day Anniversary

AS the world gears up to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the Royal British Legion Murcia branch is arranging its own event to celebrate. On June 8, join the festivities at Cat’s Bar, Tel’s Bar, and Rendezvous, all in Campsol as they honor this historic milestone.

Event details

Guests can anticipate a night filled with yummy food, lively music courtesy of The Quality Street Band, and camaraderie that befits the occasion. The event kicks off at 8 pm and will continue until midnight, promising an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Adding to the excitement, the branch is organising a special raffle, offering attendees the chance to win exciting prizes. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at a nominal price of 5€ each from members of the committee.

Register Now

To secure your spot and support this meaningful event, reach out to any member of the Murcia Branch Committee or email murcia.secretary@rblcommunity for further details. Let’s come together to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who shaped history on D-Day.

Celebrate Summer

NOAH’s Arc Animal Charity is set to host an electrifying Spring into Summer fundraising event on May 18, starting at 7 pm until late at Mariano’s on Sector A in Campsol. Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with entertainment as Bernie Mac takes the stage.

Event details

Guests will be treated to a delectable meal featuring a choice of either succulent chicken or flavorful peppers in tomato sauce, both served with crispy chips and freshly baked bread, all for the incredible price of just €10 per person.

Register Now

Additionally, participants can try their luck at the event’s raffle, boasting a variety of exciting prizes, with tickets priced at only €5 per strip. Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event can be obtained from Noah’s Arc Charity shops located on Camposol Sector B (711016236) or Puerto de Mazarron (602624521).

Every penny raised during the event will go directly towards the invaluable care and protection of the animals under Noah’s Arc animal charity, making it a night of fun with a purpose.

90’s Throwback

GET ready to dust off your scrunchies and break out your neon because the 90s are making a powerful comeback in Roldán, Murcia, on May 25! Prepare for an unforgettable night as the iconic decade takes center stage with an incredible lineup of artists.

Leading the charge is the queen of dance herself, Tina Cousins, set to transport you back with her smash hit ‘Pray’ and other unforgettable tunes. Sensity World will keep the energy high with their infectious Eurodance beats, including classics like ‘Get It Up’. Just Luis will add a Spanish flair with his famous rendition of ‘American Pie’ and other iconic tracks. And to keep the party going, DJ David Mateo will deliver a special set packed with nostalgic hits that defined an era.

Event Details

The festivities kick off at 11:00 PM at the Carpa Festera de Roldán. Don’t miss this chance to relive the best moments of the 90s in a night filled with music and fun. For more information, visit www.molanlos90.com/roldan. Get ready to dance the night away.

Circus Magic

THE enchantment of the circus returns to Murcia with the arrival of Circo Raluy Legacy, pitching its tent in the city from April 19 to May 19. For a month, both young and old can rediscover the magic of the circus.

Marking its debut in Murcia, the circus will be stationed at the La Chimenea de Barriomar parking lot. Presenting ‘In Art We Trust,’ touted as their boldest and most spectacular production yet, tickets are already available on their website, detailing all the performances throughout their stay in the city.

More Than Just a Spectacle

More than just a spectacle, Circo Raluy Legacy aims to transport audiences through time. With a tent reminiscent of the golden age of the circus and over 40 meticulously restored early 20th-century caravans to set the ambiance, including a café carriage, a hotel on wheels, and a 1912 organ among other perfectly preserved artifacts.

Originating in the 1960s and 1970s under Luis Raluy Iglesias, the circus became a family legacy. Led by Louisa and Kerry Raluy, daughters of Luis Raluy Tomás, alongside Jerzy Swider and Jean Chistiphe Fournier, the Circo Raluy Legacy maintains its tradition while embracing modern artistic trends.

Their latest show promises to be extravagant with iconic circus acts like the flying trapeze to acrobatics, magic, and humor, performers push their bodies to the limit, including risky feats like the Wheel of Death, where artists defy gravity at 13 metres high. For more information and to purchase tickets see circoraluy.com.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here