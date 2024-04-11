Trending:

Community call: Age Concern Costa Calida seeks donations

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 18:18

IN a bid to enhance their Social Centre garden for upcoming events, Age Concern Costa Calida is once again reaching out to the community for support. The organisation, known for its dedication to improving the lives of older individuals in the region, is seeking donations of good quality garden furniture.

Whether you’re upgrading your outdoor furnishings or simply have surplus items, Age Concern Costa Calida welcomes your contributions. The donated furniture will be used to create a welcoming and comfortable space for their various social gatherings and activities.

If you have suitable items available or know someone who does, they encourage you to get in touch via message or phone call at 634 344 589. Your generosity will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of many within the community.

