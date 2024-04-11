Community call: Age Concern Costa Calida seeks donations

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 18:18
: Donate Furniture Today!
Image: Shutterstock/ LanaSweet
IN a bid to enhance their Social Centre garden for upcoming events, Age Concern Costa Calida is once again reaching out to the community for support. The organisation, known for its dedication to improving the lives of older individuals in the region, is seeking donations of good quality garden furniture.
Whether you’re upgrading your outdoor furnishings or simply have surplus items, Age Concern Costa Calida welcomes your contributions. The donated furniture will be used to create a welcoming and comfortable space for their various social gatherings and activities.
If you have suitable items available or know someone who does, they encourage you to get in touch via message or phone call at 634 344 589. Your generosity will undoubtedly make a meaningful difference in the lives of many within the community.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.