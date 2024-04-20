Murcia Region swelters through early heatwave

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia Melts with April Heatwave
THE Murcia region has just emerged from a scorching heatwave that saw temperatures nearly reaching 35 degrees Celsius, a remarkable 10 degrees above the usual for this time of year, according to the latest report from Aemet. The heatwave, which hit over the weekend and persisted into early this week, brought unseasonably hot weather reminiscent of mid-summer rather than April.
Residents experienced a rapid rise in temperatures, with thermometers climbing steadily throughout the weekend. Murcia, Cieza, Lorca, and other areas saw highs nearing 30ºC, while towns even further inland experienced even hotter conditions.
Nighttime offered little relief as well, with lows hovering around 15 degrees Celsius, a noticeable increase from the usual temperatures. The intensifying heat, combined with a soaring UV index reaching level 8, heightened concerns about sunburn and heat-related health risks.
While coastal regions enjoyed slightly cooler temperatures, inland areas bore the brunt of the heatwave. Locals raised concerns about summer arriving early and the continuous rise of temperatures in the South of Spain.
