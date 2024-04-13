Happy shores: Murcia’s happiest towns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 13 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Celebrating Coastal Happiness
Image: Shutterstock/ Marta Cobos
SAN JAVIER, Los Alcazares, and San Pedro del Pinatar have clinched the titles for the happiest places to reside in the Murcia Region, in that order. This conclusion stems from a report compiled by Sonneil, a company scrutinising areas with the highest quality of life across the nation.
Nationally, Almería takes the crown as Spain’s happiest city, followed closely by Alicante and Málaga. The study, drawing from data from the Ministry of Interior and the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), factors in elements such as sunny and rainy days, beach quality (judged by blue flags), temperatures, airport proximity, and hospital accessibility.
Alfredo Millá, CEO of the company, highlights numerous studies linking sunlight exposure to physical and mental well-being. ‘For instance, sunlight triggers the production of serotonin in our bodies, known as the ‘happiness hormone,’ regulating mood and sleep quality,’ he notes.
San Javier leads the Region’s top 10 with a score of 91.73, followed by Los Alcázares (90.6) and San Pedro (89.96). Other coastal towns like La Unión (89.26) and Cartagena (88.87) also feature prominently. However, Murcia City ranks at the 21st spot, scoring 79.39, identical to Molina de Segura, the fourth most populated town in the Region.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
