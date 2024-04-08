San Pedro del Pinatar Mayor resigns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 18:03

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR’S Mayor Ángela Gaona stepped down from her position on April 4 citing personal reasons. ‘I bid farewell with deep sadness for breaking my commitment and not completing the term, but I can’t continue,’ announced the PP party leader in a statement released by the town hall.

While Gaona didn’t give a specific reason for stepping down she did say she was ‘facing extraordinarily complicated situations that make me pause and reflect if it’s truly worth it, and it’s time to say no,’ she went on to explain. She alluded to criticisms she received that she felt went beyond political and professional criticism with certain individuals targeting her young family and her private life.

She finished by saying ‘Life consists of stages, and this one has been unforgettable, but life goes on and these recent times have not been pleasant or easy, and now a new life grows within me that I want to protect, alongside my family’s life.’ President of Murcia and the PP regional party Fernando Lopez Miras backed her decision saying ‘Not everything is fair, and you know you have my support. Many of us care for you. Now it’s time to focus on your loved ones.’

