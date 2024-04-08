Trending:

San Pedro del Pinatar Mayor resigns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 18:03

A New Chapter for San Pedro Image: Facebook/Ángela Gaona

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR’S Mayor Ángela Gaona stepped down from her position on April 4 citing personal reasons. ‘I bid farewell with deep sadness for breaking my commitment and not completing the term, but I can’t continue,’ announced the PP party leader in a statement released by the town hall.

Recent Developments in San Pedro del Pinatar

While Gaona didn’t give a specific reason for stepping down she did say she was ‘facing extraordinarily complicated situations that make me pause and reflect if it’s truly worth it, and it’s time to say no,’ she went on to explain. She alluded to criticisms she received that she felt went beyond political and professional criticism with certain individuals targeting her young family and her private life.

Support and Farewell Messages for Gaona

She finished by saying ‘Life consists of stages, and this one has been unforgettable, but life goes on and these recent times have not been pleasant or easy, and now a new life grows within me that I want to protect, alongside my family’s life.’ President of Murcia and the PP regional party Fernando Lopez Miras backed her decision saying ‘Not everything is fair, and you know you have my support. Many of us care for you. Now it’s time to focus on your loved ones.’

For more Costa Calida  news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading