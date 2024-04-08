Murcia’s Top 3 Hiking Routes

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 9:47

Springtime strolls in Murcia

MURCIA is a region brimming with natural beauty and offers hikers an array of stunning trails to explore. In Sierra Espuña Natural Park, adventurers can enjoy the Sendero de los Almendros, surrounded by blooming almond trees, or conquer the challenging Morrón de Espuña summit for breathtaking views.

Coastal Delights at Calblanque Regional Park

For coastal enthusiasts, Calblanque Regional Park boasts the Camino de las Barrancas trail, weaving through limestone cliffs and secluded beaches, offering serene vistas of the Mediterranean landscape.

Historic Charm of Ricote Valley

In the historic Ricote Valley, the Ruta de los Molinos winds alongside the Segura River, passing ancient watermills and picturesque villages like Ojós and Ulea, where time seems to stand still amidst the valley’s pastoral charm.

Experience Springtime in Murcia’s Great Outdoors

These top three hiking routes encapsulate the different landscapes and cultural heritage of Murcia, promising unforgettable adventures for hikers of all levels. So get your hiking gear ready, embrace the natural wonders, and enjoy Spring in Murcia’s great outdoors.

