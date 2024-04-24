Murcia’s Los Nietos Marina investment

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 18:18

Transforming Los Nietos Marina Image: carm.es

THE Regional Government of Murcia has released the Financial Viability Study of the Los Nietos Marina. The concession for the marina will be for 35 years, marking a significant step towards its revitalisation.

Revitalising Los Nietos Marina

According to the Minster of Development José Manuel Pancorbo, the total expenditure for the new concessionaire is estimated at €27.1 million. This move aligns with the regional government’s aim to promote open ports accessible to everyone just like the approach taken with the Puerto Menor de La Manga.

Local Opportunities and Economic Impact

With investments planned for modernisation and accessibility improvements, the marina aims to attract sailing events, bringing in revenue and promoting tourism. Additionally, the project creates opportunities for local businesses, with potential employment generated by the development and operation of the marina.

For more Costa Calida news click here