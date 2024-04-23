By Anna Ellis • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 13:24

Elche's ambitious plan: €16M hotel project to transform Arenales del Sol. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

Elche has announced the approval of a hotel investment project exceeding €16M for the AR-1 hotel plot in Arenales del Sol.

This development involves unlocking the land, previously designated for caravan and motorhome parking, for the construction of a hotel complex.

The current project, presented by Miraclot SL, the land’s owner, envisions a hotel complex featuring an apartment hotel, underground parking, six swimming pools, green spaces, recreational areas, dining options, and a large spa.

Spanning a constructed area of 16,116 square metres across basements and ground levels, the initiative aims to boost tourism in the region and enhance the municipality’s appeal to visitors.