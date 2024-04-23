By Anna Ellis •
Elche's ambitious plan: €16M hotel project to transform Arenales del Sol. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.
Elche has announced the approval of a hotel investment project exceeding €16M for the AR-1 hotel plot in Arenales del Sol.
This development involves unlocking the land, previously designated for caravan and motorhome parking, for the construction of a hotel complex.
The current project, presented by Miraclot SL, the land’s owner, envisions a hotel complex featuring an apartment hotel, underground parking, six swimming pools, green spaces, recreational areas, dining options, and a large spa.
Spanning a constructed area of 16,116 square metres across basements and ground levels, the initiative aims to boost tourism in the region and enhance the municipality’s appeal to visitors.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
