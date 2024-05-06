Brit tourist’s tattoo upsets Benidorm police

By John Ensor • Published: 06 May 2024 • 15:47

Image of police vehicle. Credit: PoliciaNacional/X

A British tourist on holiday in Benidorm found himself on the wrong side of the police because of a 20 year old tattoo displayed on his torso.

On a recent holiday in Benidorm, Richard Hart, a 60-year-old retired bar owner from South Wales, had an unwelcome encounter with the Spanish police due to an X-rated tattoo covering his abdomen.

‘I was in Benidorm and it was boiling hot, I took my top off and two police came and told me to cover up or they would handcuff me,’ Hart revealed.

Unexpected run-in

Hart’s tattoo, inked twenty years ago to mark his 40th birthday, features a large naked woman with her legs spread, using his navel to represent an intimate part of the female anatomy

This bold design stretches from his chest down to the lower end of his torso. ‘If they gave me a pound for every guy who asked me to take a photo with her, I would be a very rich man,’ Hart commented to Wales Online.

Despite the artistic intent, this piece of body art led to a heated exchange when temperatures soared and Hart chose to walk shirtless through the city.

Cultural clash and compliance

The Spanish police promptly informed Hart that he must cover up the tattoo or face arrest. ‘We got into a bit of an argument – I had to wear a t-shirt for the rest of the holiday,’

Hart expressed his frustration over the incident. He admits to keeping the tattoo hidden from his grandchildren, acknowledging it’s for adults-only .

This incident highlights the varying cultural norms and legal expectations that tourists may encounter abroad.

While Hart’s tattoo is a personal expression of which he says, ‘the reaction to it varies, it’s either shock, horror, or laughter.’

On this occasion it clashed with local standards in Benidorm, prompting a reminder of the importance of understanding and respecting regional sensitivities while travelling abroad.