By Anna Ellis •
Published: 04 Mar 2024 • 16:31
Hare-raising: Welsh man hops into the record books with 69 bunny tattoos. Image: Guinness Book of World Records.
A man from Wales has broken a world record by getting the most rabbit tattoos on his body.
Craig Evans, who is 42 years old, has a total of 69 rabbit tattoos on his arms, legs, and chest.
Craig got his first rabbit tattoo in 2009, and he didn’t expect to end up with so many.
But after getting a second one during a trip to New York, he decided to continue with the rabbit theme.
He’s been inked by different tattoo artists from the UK, Japan, South Korea, Spain, France, and the USA.
The designs of Craig’s rabbit tattoos vary a lot. He has realistic ones, colourful cartoon-like ones, and even a rabbit holding a pistol and a robot rabbit.
Craig, who works as a TV camera operator, estimates he’s spent almost £10,000 and around 125 hours getting his tattoos.
He thinks it was worth it, especially now that he holds a Guinness World Records title.
Craig’s love for rabbits started in childhood with characters like Bugs Bunny and Roger Rabbit. As he got older, he began collecting rabbit-themed art from all over the world.
He explained, “I love the look of rabbits. They’re so cute, and I like the idea of getting something cute as a tattoo, which is often seen as tough. Unfortunately, I can’t have pet rabbits because I have a terrier named Bertie.”
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
