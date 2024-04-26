‘Llonguet’ culinary fair

By Annette Christmas •
Updated: 26 Apr 2024 • 13:05
Alice at the marvellous bread roll fair,
Credit: Fira des Llonguet
Traditional Mallorcan foods tend to have a fair dedicated to them and the llonguet, a long, crusty roll, is no exception.
Various bakeries will be showing their wares filled with sausages, sobrasada, cheese, anchovies, prawns and more in the Palma district of Es Pillari on Sunday 28 April.
There will also be stalls with other interesting handicraft products.
A show cooking session by top chefs will be demonstrating how to get the most out of a llonguet at 11 am. Proceeds from the sale of the resulting rolls are going to the Gluten–Free Association.
The Fair will also be accompanied by pipers from Arenal, shows and street artists @circostromboli, with characters from Alice in Wonderland, who will be roaming the streets at 11:30 am and 1 pm.
Es Pillarí is close to both the airport and a district known as “Las Meravelles”, which may have been the inspiration for Alice and her friends to visit.
A recipe to make llonguets is here
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
