Spotlight on Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 12:14

Coastal charm in Rincon de la Victoria. Image : Shutterstock/ Roberto Sorin

NESTLED within the scenic Malaga Province along the southern coast of Spain in Axarquia, Rincon de la Victoria offers a tranquil retreat with its pristine beaches, historical landmarks, and vibrant culture.

With a population of 51,315 people, Rincon de la Victoria has seen steady growth over the years, making it the ninth most populated town in the province and the second in the region after Vélez-Málaga. The town comprises four urban centres: La Cala del Moral, Rincon de la Victoria, Torre de Benagalbón, and Benagalbón.

Rincon de la Victoria is not only known for its coastal charm but also for being part of the Avocado Route, a scenic route that showcases the region’s avocado orchards and agricultural heritage. Visitors can get back to nature with activities such as hiking, cycling, horse riding, and golf, all while taking in the breathtaking landscapes that surround the town.

History comes alive in Rincon de la Victoria, with landmarks like the Torre de Benagalbón offering glimpses into the town’s past. Meanwhile, the Cueva del Tesoro, with ancient paintings and formations, adds to the town’s cultural richness.

Rincon de la Victoria also has a great selection of high-quality bars and restaurants, with seaside chiringuitos offering fresh seafood and traditional tapas bars serving up authentic Andalucian dishes.

Whether you’re seeking relaxation on the beach, a journey through history, or an adventure in nature, Rincon de la Victoria promises an unforgettable experience.

Rincon de la Victoria Local Markets

Rincon de la Victoria Market

RINCON de la Victoria has two vibrant weekly markets, catering to a variety of shopping needs for locals and visitors. Nestled in the expansive Explanada Huerta Julián, the Rincon de la Victoria market spans over 5,000 square metres, strategically positioned with ample parking space. Operating every Wednesday from 8 am to 3 pm, it offers plenty of goods in a convenient location.

La Cala del Moral Market

Meanwhile, the La Cala del Moral market, adjacent to the church on Calle Máspalomas, promises another exciting shopping destination. Conveniently situated near the church, this market opens its doors every Friday from 8 am to 3 pm, welcoming shoppers to explore its array of offerings.

Both markets boast accessibility and ample space, ensuring a comfortable shopping experience. Whether seeking fresh produce, artisan crafts, or unique finds, these markets provide a vibrant hub for community engagement. Mark your calendars and enjoy the bustling atmosphere of Rincon de la Victoria’s local weekly markets.

Cuevas del Tesoro

ONE of the highlights of Rincón del Victoria is a fascinating geological formation known as Cuevas del Tesoro or Treasure Caves. Cuevas del Tesoro stands as one of the world’s only three known underwater origin caves and the sole one in Europe. Carved by the relentless force of the Mediterranean Sea over centuries, these limestone caverns offer a unique glimpse into the region’s natural history. Its formation is believed to date back to the Jurassic period.

The caves are renowned for their striking stalactites and stalagmites, illuminated by soft lighting to showcase their intricate formations. Visitors can take guided tours, strolling through the winding passageways and expansive chambers while learning about the caves’ formation and local folklore.

Though the cave’s name suggests hidden treasures, no significant riches have ever been found within although legend has it that the cave earned its name from a tale of a treasure belonging to the Almoravid royalty. Instead, the real treasure lies in the awe-inspiring beauty of the underground world and the sense of wonder it evokes in visitors.

Best Hiking Trails in Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON de la Victoria has some great hiking trails suitable for all levels of experience. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just beginning your journey, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

La Farola: Starting from the renowned Malaga lighthouse, known as ‘La Farola,’ this route guides you along the promenade to Rincon de la Victoria. The path follows a dirt bike trail in the Rincon de la Victoria area.

SL-A 82 Arroyo Granadillas – La Capitana: A picturesque circular route encircling Rincon de la Victoria, ideal for both trail running and leisurely strolls. It kicks off in the Morenos Bajo area, crosses the A7, and along the Arroyo Granadillo.

SL-A 83 Arroyo Granadillas – Cerro Tío Caña: Another enjoyable route near El Rincon de la Victoria, suitable for walking, running, or mountain biking. Beginning at the ‘Morenos Bajo’ bus stop, it follows the Arroyo Granadillo, passing through various scenic spots.

Aroya La Huerta – Fuente Arroyo – Guirado: A pleasant circular hiking trail, perfect for trail running enthusiasts. It starts between La Cala del Moral and Rincon, atop the A-7, guiding you through Aroya La Huerta, Fuente Arroyo, and Guirado.

La Cala del Moral – Totalán: Starting from La Cala del Moral near Rincon de la Victoria’s centre.

Local news

Golden Broom

RINCON de la Victoria’s Environmental Sustainability Department, in collaboration with Greencón, is set to receive the prestigious Golden Broom Award for their innovative implementation of an electrically self-propelled tricycle manual sweeping service.

This initiative, recognised by the Technical Association for Waste Management and Environment (ATEGRUS), signifies a significant step towards sustainable town maintenance practices. Council member Borja Ortiz highlighted the project’s contribution to enhanced service quality, efficiency, and worker ergonomics.

Mayor Francisco Salado praised the initiative as part of the government’s broader commitment to environmental care and citizen involvement in sustainability efforts. The award ceremony, scheduled for June 19 at IFEMA (Madrid), will celebrate Rincón de la Victoria’s transformation through Greencón. ATEGRUS, representing 22 million inhabitants, awards the Brooms biennially to organizations promoting environmental responsibility. Established in 1987 by the European Union, the contest highlights Spain’s dedication to environmental progress.

For more Axarquia news and events click here