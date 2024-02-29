Nerja Solidaria: Food bank in Nerja closes its doors

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 15:15
A decade of compassion and community support
Image: Nerja Solidaria
NERJA Solidaria, the first food bank in Nerja, closes its doors after a decade of noble service. In 2014, recognising the pressing needs of numerous families in Nerja, Miguel Benítez and his colleagues founded Nerja Solidaria de Alimentos, the town’s first food bank. Over the past decade, crucial support from members, various associations, and the Nerja Town Council has enabled the organisation to supply essential food items to the municipality’s most vulnerable families.
Despite facing challenges, including navigating the dark period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation persevered in its mission to meet the basic needs of many families. Regrettably, after ten years of dedicated service, Nerja Solidaria de Alimentos is bidding farewell. The closure marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and assistance to those in need.
Expressing gratitude for the support received, the organisation acknowledges the invaluable contributions of its members, associations, and the Nerja Town Council. Their assistance has been instrumental in fulfilling the organisation’s mission and bringing smiles to the faces of families in gratitude for the simple yet impactful act of providing essential sustenance.
