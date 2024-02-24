Nerja’s pet care plan

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Feb 2024 • 7:27

Pet care revolution Image: Shutterstock/ olgagorovenko

THE Nerja Town Council and the Veterinary College of Málaga have joined forces through a collaboration agreement to enhance pet ownership management. Mayor José Albert Armijo and Veterinary College President Antonio de Luque signed the pact, aiming to update and oversee the Local Registry of Companion Animals.

Promoting Responsible Ownership and Population Control: A Win-Win for Pet Owners and the Community

This initiative, benefitting both pet owners and the community, encourages responsible ownership, and population control, and facilitates adoption and lost pet reunification. Mayor Armijo also revealed plans for a jointly managed animal shelter in coordination with Torrox Mayor Oscar Medina. Currently, Nerja has 6,931 registered companion animals, with dogs leading at 5,539, followed by 1,276 cats and 5 ferrets. The collaboration involves the Veterinary College handling data processing, training local staff, providing microchip readers for Local Police, and creating a registry of potentially dangerous animals, marking a proactive step toward organised and responsible pet care in Nerja.

For more Axarquia news click here